JUST IN
India on top for Walmart, Apple sans brick & mortar
Slide towards centralisation
Inflation: Central banks can't fix the mess that politicians have created
Consumer sentiments high on expectations
In US, the climate briefly turns on ESG
The accidents have started
Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs
Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs
Real heroes of web revolution
Perhaps it is time for India to introduce tort law and punitive damages
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Policy dilemma, slide towards centralisation, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's export cushion

Rising services surplus is likely to offset the goods trade deficit in the short and medium term

Topics
Indian exports | India trade deficit | service sector

Pranjul Bhandari & Aayushi Chaudhary 

Pranjul Bhandari & Aayushi Chaudhary

Some meaningful shifts have happened in India’s services economy. On a net basis, services exports are raking in $60 billion per year more in revenues than in the pre-pandemic period. This has provided much-needed relief on the balance of payments front.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian exports

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.