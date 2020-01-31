India's fraying ties on the global stage

Economically, socially and politically India must put its house in order if it wants to enhance its regional and world standing in 2020. Two domestic developments that are quite different from one another— India’s economic decline and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — have adversely affected its Asian and global stature.

They have raised questions about its ties even with friendly countries including the US, Japan, Asean nations, Bangladesh, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and even the European Parliament. India and its mercurial American strategic superpower partner are challenged ...