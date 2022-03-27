Indian banking in pink of health but what next?

At a recent Mint conclave, retail guru of Indian banking K V Kamath said India’s banking industry is in its best shape in the last 50 years in terms of the quality of assets and quantum of capital.

The former chief of New Development Bank of BRICS countries and ICICI Bank Ltd, who is now the chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, said: “In the more than 50 years that I have been in the banking business, I have never seen their balance sheets as clean as today in terms of bad assets and as healthy as today in terms of bad ...