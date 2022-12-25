JUST IN
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
2022: A year marked by three Cs
What does Rahul want?
Remembering the genius
And the World Cup goes to Louis Vuitton
A useful man to know
India steadily building its naval strength, but the usual challenges remain
Quibbles of a media reporter
The airlines we deserve
What does economic research tell us about festival gifting and alcohol?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Insurer liable to reimburse genuine cash payments

All payments were supported by TDS and GST. Hence, the National Commission concluded that the insurer would have to reimburse these legitimate cash expenses

Topics
Insurance | cash | Insurance Sector

Jehangir B Gai 

Follow this columnist
Jehangir B Gai

Sodhi Brothers, originally a limited liability partnership (LLP), was allotted a hydroelectric project by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) under an agreement executed on April 11, 2007. The project was located across River Bharal in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insurance

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.