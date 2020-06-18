Insurer must prove fraudulent claim

Dalbir Kaur had a policy from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to cover her son Kulwant Singh. She was also the nominee. The policy, which commenced on August 12, 2014, had a maturity value of Rs 8.5 lakh.

The policy would also pay double the amount, in case of death of the policyholder. On September 12, 2014, a month after commencement of the policy, Kulwant died a natural death at home. His mother lodged a claim, but the insurer repudiated it alleging that the policy had been obtained through misrepresentation and concealment of material facts. Aggrieved, the 70-year old mother filed ...