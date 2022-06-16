IPL beyond a boundary

The (IPL), which has just ended with expected eye-catching bids for various broadcasting rights, is an acknowledged success as a sporting business proposition. Yet in its structure and ambit, the has the potential to go much further in improving its governance and influence within the domestic cricketing eco-system. One issue concerns the ownership of the IPL, which rests exclusively with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Though there is nothing intrinsically wrong with this, a monopolistic structure limits the scope for transparent administration. It contrasts sharply with, say, the (EPL), which is wholly owned by the 20 clubs that make up that league in each season, or Major League Baseball, which operates through a “constitution” agreed by participating teams. This structure allows the competing teams to have a significant say in the way the tournament is run, including broadcasting rights agreements.

