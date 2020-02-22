Is 'black history month' pride or marketing?

To be honest, I was completely ignorant of the fact that February is Black History Month, and that much of corporate America today commemorates the occasion with much gusto. And celebration.

And increasingly, with much hype. It was actually Google’s airing of an ad titled “The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers” during the Grammy Awards on January 26 that started trending like crazy, and caught my attention. As the name suggests, the 90-second spot features the most searched African-Americans who made history — including abolitionist Frederick ...