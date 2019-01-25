Is Priyanka more than a show-stopper?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s empowerment as the key party functionary in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming election campaign is the sort of news break that suddenly has the political dovecotes aflutter.

The question of will-she-won’t-she has hung so long in the air that now she’s taken the plunge intriguing speculations arise. Could Priyanka be the Congress party’s trump or Get Out of Jail card in a crucial state that returns the largest number of MPs — and where its stock fell from 21 in 2009 to an abysmal two out of 80 seats in 2014? Is she a mere ...