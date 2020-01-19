Is regulatory friction really unintended?

For seven years, like a broken record, I have been arguing that India can be on the path of super growth but for endless red tape creating friction for enterprises — the actual job creators. These days, job creators even have taunts and insults hurled at them by politicians. Businessmen usually take this lying down.

However, it does seem that the serial economic follies of the past six years, combined with a punitive “governance”, is finally driving home a new realisation among people. India’s growth will remain subdued for a very long time. While the economy ...