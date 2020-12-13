Is Yes Bank out of the woods?

For any banker worth his salt, being at the helm of Yes Bank Ltd in March 2020 would have been a hair-raising exercise. Not for Prashant Kumar.

For two reasons: One, he was psyched for the assignment; and, two, he is bald! On a serious note, rehabilitating Yes Bank is the most challenging job in Indian banking space at the moment. There has been another recent instance of a bank being to hell and back, steered by its new CEO, but the size of that bank is much smaller. Saving a bank is a more strenuous job than setting up a new one as one needs to rebuild a business already created ...