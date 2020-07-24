It is not enough to have a strong govt; you need a strong country

You cannot accuse the Narendra Modi government of lack of ambition. With that, and with full confidence in its own abilities, it set its sights high in 2014 — double-digit economic growth and transformative change.

Since then, it has claimed at various times to have done more in its relatively brief period in office than previous governments did in 60 years. Such sweeping claims are always open to question, especially since any government stands on the shoulders of the ones that went before. Regardless, it has been part of this government’s core agenda to push India forward ...