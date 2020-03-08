Justice delayed

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of the rule of law and highlighted the role of speedy justice in that context. The prime minister is quite right to say that the verdicts of the Supreme Court in particular, even if controversial, are regarded with respect by the other wings of the state and the public at large.

The link between the speedy disposition of high-profile matters and the regard for the rule of law is also an important point. It is unfortunate, therefore, that in the recent past, the highest court has ...