Labour metrics improve in September 2019

The month of September 2019 was arguably the best month for the labour markets in India in almost three years. Labour participation increased, employment increased sharply, the employment rate increased and the unemployment rate fell significantly. And, these improvements were across rural and urban regions, albeit very unevenly.

The estimated number of people employed shot up to nearly 410 million in September 2019. This was nearly 7 million more than the 403 million that were employed in August. It was also nearly 7 million higher than it was a year ago. Month-on-month estimates can ...