Lalu cuts short resting period as family drama leads to infighting in RJD

Family drama

chief Lalu Prasad had to cut short his rest period at a Mumbai hospital, and return to Patna on Sunday. The reason: growing tension between his two sons, and Elder son Tej Pratap has repeatedly voiced his resentment about the “treatment" being meted out to him and the way the party is being run. Making things difficult for the party and Bihar's Family No 1, Tej Pratap said, in his speech on the party's foundation day on July 5, that his younger brother Tejashwi had asked him to cut short his speech and had usurped the role of the senior-most leader in the party.

While Tejashwi left for Delhi the same day, his father hurried back to Patna, presumably to douse the fire.

An extra zero

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is convulsing in Haryana. The Manohar Lal Khattar (pictured)-led government in the state will face an Assembly election in little more than a year's time, and already there are murmurs of discontent. Haryana has a 90-member Assembly. Lok Sabha member from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, on Monday said his party had set for itself “mission 70-plus” for the next Haryana elections, but the sentiment among the people in the state was that the 'zero' was extra

in the figure.

Ride with Jae-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon was expected to cause traffic jams in the suburb of Delhi. Modi was scheduled to travel with the visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a Samsung plant in Noida. The district administration painted road signs, repaired the roads and generally spruced up the surroundings on the PM’s route. Fortunately for Noida residents, the PM and the South Korean president took the Metro for much of the way to the Samsung plant.