Leave no space for doubt

Business Standard

Baba Ramdev's creations to fight Covid must go through the rigours of scientific verification and clinical trials before being sold in the market

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Baba Ramdev

Nivedita Mookerji 

Nivedita Mookerji

Even as controversy continues to rage around hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the spotlight is on a new indigenous Covid-19 cure, Coronil.

Unlike in the case of anti-malarial drug HCQ being used to prevent Covid, global majors such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Lancet have not reacted to Baba Ramdev’s creations, Divya Coronil and Swasari Vati, so far. Other authorities monitoring the medical side of the pandemic -- such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the multiple high-powered committees including a taskforce headed by Niti Aayog member VK Paul -- too have ...

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 22:24 IST

