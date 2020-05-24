Leave the PSUs alone for now

When the global slowdown hit India in 2008, it was perhaps the first time that the term “stimulus” was formally used in the Indian context to describe the measures taken by the Union government to tackle the economic distress.

Since then, finance ministers have been called upon to unveil “stimulus” packages for a sector or the economy that seems to be in trouble due to conditions beyond their control or even when it is a self-induced disruption like demonetisation. The Cambridge dictionary meaning for stimulus is “something that causes growth and ...