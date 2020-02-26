Less than tremendous

US President Donald Trump’s first visit to India was most notable for the fact that he refrained from controversial tweets, performed manfully to script (even if he mangled the pronunciation of Indian names) and delivered on the minimalist agenda: A $3-billion defence deal, high-voltage pomp and pageantry, and the promise of a trade deal later this year, though there was no breakthrough to announce after formal talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received endorsement from the world’s most powerful person for being “strong”, a “tough negotiator”, and a ...