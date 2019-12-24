Lessons for BJP

The Opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal comfortably crossed the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The incumbent state government, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Raghubar Das, has certainly seen the mandate of the people withdrawn.

One thing is clear: The contestation and political competition that are not really visible at the Central level are alive and well in India’s states. One more state, and this the crucial resource-rich state of Jharkhand, has slipped out of the BJP’s ...