Let the Oppn have its say and the govt have its way

Elections cannot be completed without peoples’ participation. People’s participation is not limited to contesting elections and taking part in voting every five years.

When I say “peoples’ participation”, I am referring to the importance of continuously encouraging and enthusing people about elections. It is also equally important to recognise the efforts put in by various agencies, including the security personnel and civil society organisations. I would also like to emphasise that the time has come to devolve as many functions as possible to the rural ...