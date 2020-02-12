Letter to BS: AAP taking on the might of the BJP is no mean achievement

Apropos the editorial “AAP’s hat-trick” (February 12). There is a adage, “It is easy to reach the top but it is difficult to maintain it”. Winning the the third time in a row was difficult indeed, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did manage to leave the two major political parties far behind. A relatively small party like the taking on the might of the in the national capital and notching up a victory is no mean achievement. Kejriwal is a well-read man — he maintained a steady silence and refrained from loose talk. The result is for all to see. Indeed, he is now a much-transformed politician and a shrewd tactician. The has reason to worry with Assembly elections round the corner in a few states. It has to work seriously to ascertain the causes for the losses it suffered and reverse the trend. The Congress has perished and is nowhere in the picture. Candidates losing their deposits indicates it has little credibility and the chances of a revival appear bleak.

Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur

