Letter to BS: Amit Shah makes immature comments on Sabarimala issue

It is extremely unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah (pictured) is making such immature comments on women's entry to Sabarimala. It is against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling. He has challenged and castigated the Kerala government for making efforts to implement the judgment. It is quite clear by the recent pronouncements of many BJP leaders and its president that the sole objective for them now is to win the next general elections by any means. The aim is to polarise voters as the government at the Centre has faltered on many fronts, and, mostly, is unable to keep its pre-poll promises.
It is a tragedy for the country that its citizens are being taken for granted, time and again. The current government at the Centre had a huge majority, but it failed to translate this majority into good work at the ground level. Initially, when it came to power in 2014, it held a lot promise, and the people of the country had a lot of hope. But the ground reality now is that some of its actions have been very disturbing. In the end, India and its citizens would be the biggest losers.
A Bhuyan Assam
