Letter to BS: Bear Grylls last person PM Modi should have associated with

One just doesn't understand what Gryll proposes to achieve or teach through the futile 'explorations' he undertakes on a variety of inhospitable terrains

Screengrab from Man vs Wild trailer
While I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in Discovery's wildlife show, I however, feel that the last person he should have associated with is Bear Grylls. Anyone who has watched even a few of this adventurer's Man vs Wild episodes knows the kind of wanton destruction of wildlife he perpetrates, in order to obtain food for his survival in the course of the futile "explorations" he undertakes on a variety of inhospitable terrains. One just doesn't understand what Gryll proposes to achieve or teach through them. He must realise that discretion is the better part of valour and imagine the number of innocent animals that can be spared if he can carry non-perishable food items with him in his backpack.

CV Krishna Manoj, Telangana

First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 22:27 IST

