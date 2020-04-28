Letter to BS: Bhagwat's remarks may cool down ire against Tablighis

One is pleasantly surprised to hear RSS chief (pictured) last Sunday saying that mistakes, intentional or unintentional, of a few should not be construed as that of a particular community. Perhaps, the RSS chief is pursuing the central government’s line, so that there is no damage to the social fabric of the nation. Recently, some sections blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of Covid-19 in India. Even Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV anchor, went on air to state that protests were happening near masjids. All these were very unfortunate. The RSS chief’s remarks should help cool down the environment.

