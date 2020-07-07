Letter to BS: Bravo's new song on MS Dhoni comes as a ray of hope

Indian cricket buffs and millions of M S Dhoni fans around the world have begun singing the new an­them, a beautiful foot-tapping nu­mber, “M S Dhoni number seven...”, sung energetically by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, on his birthday. Bra­vo’s song has already gone viral in social media. His song beautifully de­picts the life story of a small town boy who bra­ved all odds to become one of the greatest cricket captains India has seen. The punch lines and the video with foot-tapping music are really a treat to hear and watch.

Dhoni, as the song depicts, is truly the most successful Indian skipper who has won every major ICC trophy in all formats and the only captain to do so. The song, as Bravo says, is for a man who redefined the modern cricket, be it captaincy, wi­cket keeping, batting and field arran­gement. Besides, the support that Dhoni gave to his playmates is also well known. The song also shows how sports can connect human be­ings, especially during trying times like these. With the pandemic de­pri­ving every one of sports and entertainment, the song comes as a ray of hope.

M Pradyu Kannur



