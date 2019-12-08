Letter to BS: Clearly, RBI does not want to commit anything as yet

-
This refers to the editorial “Inflation warrior” (December 6). Controlling inflation has always been the main concern of the RBI. On many occasions, the RBI did not cut repo rate much to the disappointment of the government that wanted the cut to spur growth. This is precisely because the RBI gave preference to inflation control over growth push. However, in the last few occasions, RBI went for a repo rate cut to address growth concerns.
This time around, with its decision, the RBI wants to assess the impact of stimulus measures announced by the government to revive growth and decide accordingly once the picture is clearer. The editorial rightly sums up that the current pause shows that the MPC will use the available policy space more judiciously. Clearly, the RBI does not want to commit anything as yet.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Jabalpur
