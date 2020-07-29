Letter to BS: Cong trying to dislodge Kerala govt over gold smuggling case

The in Kerala is trying hard to dislodge the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in the state over the issue of gold smuggling allegedly in a diplomatic cargo from a Gulf country. However, at the national level, the Co­mmunists back the with the sole intention of trying to dislodge the from power at any cost. During the United Progressive Alliance government’s first stint (2004-09), the Reds supported the from outside until June-July 2008, when they withdrew it due to their opposition to the India-US nuclear deal.

Arun Malankar Mumbai

