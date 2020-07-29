JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Gehlot must withstand the pain of defection from his party
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Cong trying to dislodge Kerala govt over gold smuggling case

However, at the national level, the Co­mmunists back the Congress with the sole intention of trying to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party from power at any cost

Topics
Congress | Kerala govt | Bharatiya Janata Party

Business Standard 

Family plots

The Congress in Kerala is trying hard to dislodge the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in the state over the issue of gold smuggling allegedly in a diplomatic cargo from a Gulf country. However, at the national level, the Co­mmunists back the Congress with the sole intention of trying to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party from power at any cost. During the United Progressive Alliance government’s first stint (2004-09), the Reds supported the Congress from outside until June-July 2008, when they withdrew it due to their opposition to the India-US nuclear deal.

Arun Malankar Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110 002 ·

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and

telephone number
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU