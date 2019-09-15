Letter to BS: Death of a young techie in Chennai is truly heart-breaking

The death of a young woman techie in Chennai — after an illegal banner erected by an functionary on a busy road divider fell on her as she rode her two-wheeler — is truly heart-breaking. It clearly points to the entrenched banner culture perpetuated by many leaders and their sycophants without any regard for the rule of law.

That Tamil Nadu with its impressive standing on the Human Development Index and being the birthplace of the self-respect movements is getting embroiled in such controversies is saddening. The breach of orders of the Madras High Court banning the erection of banners with holes, arches, placards and display boards on public streets and pavements are a cause of greater concern.

Adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against those who erect illegal hoardings and banners, and holding civic authorities accountable for turning a blind eye to such reprehensible and illegal acts, is the need of hour.

, Tamil Nadu

