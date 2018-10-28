Letter to BS: Everyone should rise above party politics and congratulate PM

-
This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought laurels to the country by winning two awards — the United Nations' Champions of the Earth for his contribution to environmental protection and the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for his contribution to the Indian and the global economies and to world peace by improving human development, furthering democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts. This kind of extraordinary recognition by international organisations should not go unacknowledged and unappreciated by all including the Opposition. Keeping differences aside, everyone should rise above party politics and congratulate the Prime Minister.
Ramanath Nakhate Mumbai
