Letter to BS: Extraditing Mehul Choksi, Mallya will be a win-win for BJP

Choksi, however, will be entitled to approach the courts there and exhaust his legal remedies before being brought to India

India’s chances of securing the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi from Antigua has received a shot in the arm with the Carribean nation planning to rescind his citizenship. Choksi, however, will be entitled to approach the courts there and exhaust his legal remedies before being brought to India. The extradition of the duo and liquor baron Vijay Mallya could see the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stakes soar high.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 21:23 IST

