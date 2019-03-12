Letter to BS: FPI inflow of $3.8 bn in less than 3 weeks is unprecedented

Apropos “Foreign fund inflow propels markets to 6-month peak, rupee to 2-month high” by Sundar Sethuraman and Samie Modak (March 12), the inflow of $3.8 billion in less than three weeks is unprecedented — something to be cherished and celebrated — and calls for dedicated efforts to sustain this kind of confidence of international investors in our country and our corporate world. It is a strong endorsement of our robust ecosystem including government policies.

Arguably, the biggest boost to this has come from our measured, well thought out and strong response to the terrorist attack at Pulwama and consequently, global condemnation of Pakistan’s overt and covert support to militants.

The foreign portfolio investor investment of an eye popping $545 million in a single day — March 11 — is proof of the world welcoming the strong possibility of the present regime retaining power for another five years and thus assuring continuity of policies and ushering in greater stability and continuity.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

