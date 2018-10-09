Letter to BS: Govt's move to reduce fuel prices may hit oil companies

-
ALSO READ
Petrol@Rs 86.72! Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row; check rates here
False alarm! Petrol prices down by just 1 paisa to Rs 78.43/litre in Delhi
Indian fuel prices fourth highest among top 10 crude oil consuming nations
No rollback of decontrol in diesel and petrol pricing: Dharmendra Pradhan
Rise in fuel prices has made govt vulnerable; how can it manage oil risks?
-
It was shocking to see the oil companies being asked by the government to bear a cost of Rs 1 per litre on petroleum products. By doing so, these companies will lose billions in market capitalisation and the shares may also fall by 35-55 per cent. Why did it happen? The government’s move is being seen by the market as walking away from the deregulated oil price regime. As a result, the companies will lose margins. The same objective would have been achieved if the Rs 2.5 reduction was by the Central government and its loss was compensated by high dividends from oil companies.
A Kumar, New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU