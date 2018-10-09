JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Crisis in YES Bank highlights a weak spot in governance
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt's move to reduce fuel prices may hit oil companies

The government's move is being seen by the market as walking away from the deregulated oil price regime

Business Standard 

petrol, diesel, fuel
Photo: Shutterstock

It was shocking to see the oil companies being asked by the government to bear a cost of Rs 1 per litre on petroleum products. By doing so, these companies will lose billions in market capitalisation and the shares may also fall by 35-55 per cent. Why did it happen? The government’s move is being seen by the market as walking away from the deregulated oil price regime. As a result, the companies will lose margins. The same objective would have been achieved if the Rs 2.5 reduction was by the Central government and its loss was compensated by high dividends from oil companies.

A Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, October 09 2018. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements