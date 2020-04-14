Letter to BS: Govt should buy vegetables from farmers to prevent wastage

-
ALSO READ
Wages vanish, demand for ration soars as coronavirus lockdown hits villages
No decision on extending national lockdown, don't speculate: Govt
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases cross 1.6-million mark; death toll at 95,685
Telangana govt to buy Kharif produce from farmers as mandis remain closed
-
It is appalling that farmers are destroying their vegetables as they are unable to sell them in the wake of the lockdown. At this juncture, the importance of food cannot be overemphasised. Vegetables, being
perishable commodities, will start rotting even if the farmers do not destroy them. Therefore, the government should come forward to buy the vegetables at a reasonable rate and distribute them among people who are in dire need of it. The destruction of eatables for any reason should be made an offence. The government should step in and avoid a situation where farmers are forced to destroy food.
K V Seetharamaiah Hassan
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and
telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU