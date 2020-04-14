Letter to BS: Govt should buy vegetables from farmers to prevent wastage

It is appalling that are de­s­troying their as they are unable to sell them in the wake of the At this juncture, the im­portance of food cannot be overemphasised. Vegetables, being

perishable commodities, will start rotting even if the do not destroy them. Therefore, the government should come forward to buy the at a reasonable rate and distribute them among people who are in dire need of it. The destruction of eatables for any reason should be made an offence. The government should step in and avoid a situation where are forced to destroy food.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan



