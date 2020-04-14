Letter to BS: Govt should buy vegetables from farmers to prevent wastage

JUST IN
The government should step in and avoid a situation where farmers are forced to destroy food

It is appalling that farmers are de­s­troying their vegetables as they are unable to sell them in the wake of the lockdown. At this juncture, the im­portance of food cannot be overemphasised. Vegetables, being

perishable commodities, will start rotting even if the farmers do not destroy them. Therefore, the government should come forward to buy the vegetables at a reasonable rate and distribute them among people who are in dire need of it. The destruction of eatables for any reason should be made an offence. The government should step in and avoid a situation where farmers are forced to destroy food.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan


