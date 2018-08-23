Letter to BS: Govt should take leaf out of Sidhu's book, engage with Pak

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Laud Sidhu for donning the role of 'an ambassador of peace'

At a time when both the countries are struggling to strike a rapport, such gestures by Sidhu can go a long way in bridging the divide and restarting the stalled Indo-Pak peace process

One wonders why Navjot Singh Sidhu is being targeted for hugging Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. At a time when the two countries are struggling to strike a rapport, such gestures can go a long way in bridging the divide, generating goodwill and restarting the stalled Indo-Pak peace process. Khan has rightly rushed to the defence of Sidhu and called him an ambassador of peace. Instead of heaping abuse on Sidhu, people should encourage the government to take a leaf out of his book and engage the new Pakistan government in dialogue.

N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru

First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 02:25 IST

