JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Let the diamond decide who makes the cut

Letter to BS: Mamata to launch 'remove BJP, save country' campaign
Business Standard

Letter to BS: GST Council decisions are sound, but don't follow norms

The GST Council has been more than accommodating about the emerging needs and concerns of both individuals and companies

Business Standard 

This refers to “Right move, wrong way” (July 24). Not only did this 28th GST Council meeting bring smiles on the faces of women across the country, but on the face of the entire family because taxes on refrigerators, TVs, washing machine have also been reduced. There is no doubt that middle-class households will be benefitted due to these reductions. What is also a positive news is that companies with annual turnover of up to ~50 million have been allowed to file quarterly returns instead of monthly, which in turn will benefit almost 90 per cent of the taxpayers. It is going to reduce the compliance burden of small businessmen and in turn they will be able to put their energy in improving their business. The GST Council has been more than accommodating about the emerging needs and concerns of both individuals and companies. The only item of contention is fuel, and if that comes under GST, we may see a huge impact.

Bal Govind, Noida
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 00:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements