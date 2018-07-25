Letter to BS: GST Council decisions are sound, but don't follow norms

This refers to “Right move, wrong way” (July 24). Not only did this 28th Council meeting bring smiles on the faces of women across the country, but on the face of the entire family because taxes on refrigerators, TVs, washing machine have also been reduced. There is no doubt that middle-class households will be benefitted due to these reductions. What is also a positive news is that companies with annual turnover of up to ~50 million have been allowed to file quarterly returns instead of monthly, which in turn will benefit almost 90 per cent of the taxpayers. It is going to reduce the compliance burden of small businessmen and in turn they will be able to put their energy in improving their business. The Council has been more than accommodating about the emerging needs and concerns of both individuals and companies. The only item of contention is fuel, and if that comes under GST, we may see a huge impact.

Bal Govind, Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number