Letter to BS: Human action added to climate change, it can slow it down

In his article, “Ecological Crisis: Point of no return”(August 8), Shyam Saran has elegantly shared some horrific statistics about the march of climate change and posed a difficult question: “Point of no return?” Wish, someone had a one word answer.

With his long experience and deep understanding of the subject, Saran is no doubt one of the most qualified to delve into this sensitive and complicated subject. Our big tragedy is that (a) people do not admit human action and greed has added to climate change and (b) human action can definitely slow down this catastrophic speed. If only these two were universally acceptable — by individuals and nations — and everyone started working in the right direction, we may avoid things that are inevitable. Of course, we can’t undo the damage that has already been done but we can certainly ensure that further loss is minimised.

Debates about whether a country’s emissions should be compared in absolute terms or on per capita basis will continue. Let the government handle those tricky meetings. On our part, we should concentrate on reducing emissions every which way.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

