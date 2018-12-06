JUST IN
Letter to BS: India managed to push its agenda at the G20 meeting

However, from India's point of view, the presentation of a nine-point agenda calling for joint action against economic fugitives was the highlight of the summit

Business Standard 

g20 summit
Members of delegations led by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina Photo: Reuters

This refers to the editorial “Not without purpose” (December 4). It has rightly been pointed out that meetings that took place on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires summit resulted in some tangible gains. Temporary truce between the US and China in the ongoing trade war and signing of successor treaty of the North American Free Trade

Agreement (Nafta) were two positive developments that would comfort the world. Both these events bear the imprints of US President Donald Trump and show that he is setting the agenda in world trade, at least for now.

India too used this opportunity by holding many informal meetings with world leaders. On the one hand was the meeting with Japan and the US that provided India an opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to the Quadrilateral Security initiative, allaying any doubt whatsoever, in this regard. On the other hand, taking forward the positives of the Wuhan summit, the engagement with China ensured building of mutual trust and confidence.

However, from India's point of view, the presentation of a nine-point agenda calling for joint action against economic fugitives was the highlight of the summit. It is expected that this agenda will take the shape of a formal agreement among G20 member countries in the coming months. It is hoped that these initiatives will bear fruit soon.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur

First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 21:29 IST

