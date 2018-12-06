Letter to BS: India managed to push its agenda at the G20 meeting

-
ALSO READ
Not without purpose
G20 to negotiate draft communique 'until last minute': Argentina
G20 avoids commitment on free trade - a climb-down from 2017
Summitry & substance: SCO offers India an opportunity to reset diplomacy
Hindalco, Vedanta top gainers as outlook improves for non-ferrous stocks
-
This refers to the editorial “Not without purpose” (December 4). It has rightly been pointed out that meetings that took place on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires summit resulted in some tangible gains. Temporary truce between the US and China in the ongoing trade war and signing of successor treaty of the North American Free Trade
Agreement (Nafta) were two positive developments that would comfort the world. Both these events bear the imprints of US President Donald Trump and show that he is setting the agenda in world trade, at least for now.
India too used this opportunity by holding many informal meetings with world leaders. On the one hand was the meeting with Japan and the US that provided India an opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to the Quadrilateral Security initiative, allaying any doubt whatsoever, in this regard. On the other hand, taking forward the positives of the Wuhan summit, the engagement with China ensured building of mutual trust and confidence.
However, from India's point of view, the presentation of a nine-point agenda calling for joint action against economic fugitives was the highlight of the summit. It is expected that this agenda will take the shape of a formal agreement among G20 member countries in the coming months. It is hoped that these initiatives will bear fruit soon.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU