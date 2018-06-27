Letter to BS: It is unfair to call Modi govt's rule as undeclared Emergency

It refers to “Modi government raking up emergency issue to hide its failures, says Congress” (June 27). Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is right in comparing late Indira Gandhi to Hitler. The late Prime Minister took many wrong steps like Hitler and put country in serious crisis. While the Congress has called this government’s rule as undeclared Emergency and the party chief Rahul Gandhi had even compared Narendra Modi to Hitler before the general elections 2014, there is not an iota of truth in their allegations. There might be cases of beef lynching and attacks on Dalits that could have been avoided, but it would be unfair to term it an undeclared Emergency. We all have a right to express our views and criticise the government. We shouldn’t forget that during the 1975 Emergency, Opposition leaders and the media were jailed. So there definitely is a difference between now and what happened in 1975.

Bal Govind Noida



