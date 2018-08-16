Letter to BS: Kerala is going through the worst calamity in recent history

is going through the worst calamity in recent history. The state government, the Centre and the people of have so far worked in tandem, providing every help to the unfortunate victims affected by the flood. This is no time for recounting past mistakes or sermonising about rights and wrongs. Still, we need to remind ourselves about some basic precautions that can reduce the gravity of damage that calamities like this can cause. They include a) mutual support within the neighbourhood; b) preparedness for disaster management; c) optimum use of society’s savings for society’s benefit.

Initial reports show that on these three fronts a good beginning has been made in The state government is commissioning support from all possible quarters and is coordinating with all the agencies within the state, and external agencies like the Army, Navy and Air Force that are in the state carrying out massive rescue operations. The chief minister himself is personally monitoring the rescue and rehabilitation efforts 24X7 and transparently communicating with the people of Kerala persuading them to keep the vigil and cooperate with the ongoing rescue operations.

Let us hope that these efforts help in minimising damage and pray the weather improves fast.

M G Warrier

Mumbai