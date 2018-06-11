Letter to BS: Lateral hiring was long overdue, but govt has to do more

The government has mooted two initiatives to revitalise and diversify the genes of the The first one is to allot cadres after the foundation course. The second initiative is the call for ten posts at the joint secretary level from outside. Will the regular IAS cadre allow these outsiders to function without placing stumbling blocks?

One way is to ensure that these joint secretaries are placed directly under the ministers. No additional secretary or secretary should have any control over them. Another idea -- a new cadre. Anyone who has 15 years of service, and is below 42, is eligible. All employees in any cadre of the government, those in PSUs, banks, private sector, armed forces, academia, lawyers, doctors, accountants, media and even the self-employed ones should be made eligible. These officers will man at least 80 per cent of the posts of joint secretary and above in the central government. Those selected should resign from their service and will not have any safety net of going back.

This will ensure only the real performers are willing to take the risk. And since this cadre is varied, no single cadre can hold all the power. There will be a performance review every five years. This will infuse fresh blood to the administration.

Recall that the present has virtually been working for one family for the last 38 years and has feathered its nest to be comfortable in that ambience. But first something easier – go back to the status quo ante on the railway budget. Let it be separate. Also separate the defence budget with its own finance secretary so that the defence minister is really independent.

T R Ramaswami

Mumbai