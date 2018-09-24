JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Observe 29 Sept as Surgical Strike Day, UGC tells varsities

Rafale deal controversy: AAP joins BJP-Congress war on social media
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Love transcends everything, but not caste system in India

Inter-caste marriages will go a long way towards the abolition of caste. Caste is antithetical to the spirit of humanity

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Two instances of brutal attacks on inter-caste couples in Telangana have illustrated how caste continues to define everything. While one son-in-law was killed, another survived with grievous injuries. The wider society is so inured to the atrocities against Dalits that the latest attacks have passed off without shaking the nation’s conscience. Love transcends everything, but not caste. Breaking unwritten caste rules is met with terrible retribution. That caste discrimination has been outlawed makes no difference on the ground. Anyone who marries beneath his or her caste brings shame and dishonour to the family and the community.

The notions of superiority and inferiority, purity and pollution, pervades the minds of men and women. Dalits are living in the world’s largest democracy, but their lives are shaped by “sanctified apartheid”. Caste is in the blood. Inter-caste marriages will go a long way towards the abolition of caste. Caste is antithetical to the spirit of humanity.

G David Milton Kanyakumari

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 01:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements