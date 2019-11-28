Letter to BS: More surprises may be there to unfold in Maharashtra

The BJP’s ignominious attempt to grab power in Maharashtra, illegally and illegitimately, has come to an end, at least for now, with the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (pictured) on Tuesday evening. Fadnavis had no option but to quit after Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who had promised to the the support of the Sharad Pawar-led party, and had been made the deputy chief minister, resigned in the wake of the Supreme Court directive to hold a floor test on Wednesday. The court did well to order the early test, though the wanted two weeks’ time to prove its strength in the Assembly, which itself was a sure sign of lack of majority in the House. The court could have issued the order for an immediate trial of strength as soon as the matter came before it, because the issues to be decided were clear and simple even then. Unfortunately, and unnecessarily, the issue got prolonged and perhaps more complicated. It may be assumed that the stage has now been set for the Shiv Sena-NCP- combination to come to power, but there may also be more surprises to unfold.

