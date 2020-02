.

Y G Chouksey

Pune

________________________________________



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All must have a postal address and telephone number

This refers to “A defeat or victory for pollsters?” (February 19) by Atanu Biswas. There are constrains which reduce the appeal and validity of polls in With about 900 million voters, much would depend on the reach of pollsters. Second, multiplicity of regional parties together with national parties with their strength varying from state to state complicates the sample design unlike in countries where the fight is between two main parties.