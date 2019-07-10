Letter to BS: No one can deny credit to Nehru to create a 'just state'

-
This refers to Mahesh Rangarajan's book review "Why Nehru matters" (July 10). The review in itself serves as a self-contained introduction to the personality of Jawaharlal Nehru who dominated the political stage in India for about five decades. No one can deny the credit to Nehru for his efforts to forge a secular state in a divided country and to create a “just state’ where injustice was meted out to the week for centuries.
Nehru's own books, such as Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History, need to be taken out from the history and research category and included in the current syllabus of economics and politics in Indian universities. Parliament secretariat may consider printing and distributing such books for inclusion in the personal libraries of legislators.
M G Warrier, Mumbai
