Letter to BS: No semblance of morality left in Maharashtra politics

As things stand, there is no semblance of morality left in Maharashtra politics with mainstream parties displaying utter disregard to constitutional propriety and established democratic conventions in their unseemly pursuit of power. When the Shiv Sena, NCP-(Nationalist Congress Party) and Congress combination came together by keeping their ideological differences at bay to form the government in Maharashtra, it was termed as a big disrespect to the mandate of the people of the state.

But the Saturday midnight coup with the NCP legislature party leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and letting it form the government with the support lent by the governor of the state is nothing but a new low in the otherwise murky state of affairs afflicting the Indian political landscape. With the Supreme Court taking cognisance of the way in which the government was formed in Maharashtra, one hopes the higher judiciary will help restore some semblance of constitutional propriety.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number