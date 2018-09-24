Letter to BS: Number of divorce cases has shown alarming increase in India

The number of divorce cases in our country has shown alarming increase in the last few years. If the trend continues, the day might not be far when it reaches the figures in the US and the UK where 40-50 per cent of the marriages end in divorce.

Prophet Muhammad had purportedly said that “the most hated thing before Allah is divorce”. However, when, in the absence of compatibility, a couple cannot carry on their union with mutual love and understanding, it is better to allow them to get separated than compel them to live together in an atmosphere of hatred and disaffection.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government is trying its best to bring the Uniform Civil Code to cover all the citizens of the country. The canons of the Muslim personal law, Shariat, in dealing with separation of married couples/divorce are, in my view, quite progressive. Why force discordant married couples who do not see eye to eye live together?

It is advisable that Triple Talaq is adopted ensuring equality before law for both the spouses. This requires some debate. Meanwhile, the proposed ordinance should be shelved.

Ramanath Nakhate, Mumbai

