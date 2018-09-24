Letter to BS: Observe 29 Sept as Surgical Strike Day, UGC tells varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to all universities asking them to observe September 29 as “Surgical Strike Day”. This is yet another instance of the UGC being used as a post office to serve the ruling party's political ends. Since the Narendra Modi-led government assumed power in May 2014, the UGC has been used in an unbridled manner as a conduit for imposing the government’s political programmes. Universities and colleges are now bound to celebrate certain days, telecast the Prime Minister’s speeches, and submit a report with photographs to the UGC. The government has diminished the majesty of the UGC and reduced it to a post office.

What is the need to mark the “Surgical Strike Day” when the educational institutions already mark the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 every year? The government is also attempting to politicise the Army, amid fears that the thin line between the government and the Army might diminish.

Vikas Kamat Goa

