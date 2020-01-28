Letter to BS: Of holidays, a PM who sleeps little, and long weekends

Apropos “Thank tithi for long weekend” (Chinese Whispers, January 28). Holidays are generally good although supporters of our Prime Minister claim he has not taken even a single holiday in the last five years and six months and works 18 hours a day which was proved when he managed wake up India’s first citizen to revoke his rule in Maharashtra to install Devendra Fadnavis as second-term CM for two days. However, West Bengal and many other states across India are notorious for extending festival holidays. If those employed by the can thank tithi, the government employees of Tamil Nadu just thanked Pongal for enjoying the luxury of a six-day holiday starting January 14. This year, apart from Maatu Pongal — as gratitude to the bull — people also celebrated Kudarai (horse) Pongal on January 18 and we can only pray the list of animals doesn’t become longer next year.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad



