Letter to BS: Online classes offer a unique opportunity for parents

The Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the academic year. On the other hand, it has given us a chance to look at the changes around us positively and introspect. As education becomes rooted in the family and home environment, it’s a great opportunity for parents to make use of this time to experiment. Earlier, parents were complaining that they do not know what is happening

in school.

Now there is an opportunity to get directly involved in classes which they must make use of. In online classes, there is a greater need for parents to fill the gaps in learning. We had a situation where parents’ responsibility used to end with dropping children to school, now there is an opportunity for parents to be involved directly with their children’s studies. Otherwise, there is a fear that children will browse or stray into another site or chat with classmates during classes.

The crucial factor here is the parent-child relationship. We need to set boundaries for children and monitor them. Therefore, parents must sit through classes if possible or monitor younger children in the initial phase of the online classes and speak to older children about what they have learnt in class.

