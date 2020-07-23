Letter to BS: Pandemic has forced reforms in judicial system, other areas

This refers to the column ‘Birth pangs of virtual courts’ (July 22). The pandemic has brought changes all across including the judicial system. Our judiciary is outdated due to several factors. The pandemic has only made the phenomenon worse. Piled up cases, outdated laws, lengthy legal proceedings and the lack of legal reforms are some of the things that demand immediate attention.

Another impediment pertains to the mindset of the judiciary that finds it difficult to adapt to the changes. When the average age of the judges is 50 plus, reluctance to pursue changes will surface.

In a way, this country should thank the pandemic that is forcing reforms in several areas, including the judicial system. The cost of such changes, however, appears too high due to delayed responses.

K V Rao Bengaluru



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard,

Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number