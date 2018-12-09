Letter to BS: Paris Agreement is an offshoot of the framework of UNFCCC

This refers to “India, Africa talk tough on responsibility rules” (December 8). Developed countries, on account of their strong industrial presence over a period of time, are primarily responsible for the increase in atmospheric pollution. They are, therefore, liable to compulsorily finance to decrease the level of atmospheric pollution caused by them with other countries doing so voluntarily. Emerging economies like India and China cannot be held equally liable for the environmental damage.

This is the spirit behind the convention namely the Framework Convention on (UNFCCC). The is an offshoot of the framework of The developed countries are gradually attempting to reduce their fiscal commitment for by diluting the terms and conditions in the and passing on the shortfall to underdeveloped and emerging economies. This is wrong both in letter and spirit.

Simplifying the interpretation of the terms and conditions and the reduction of differences are essential before escalating the same to the incoming ministers for a resolution on the remaining sensitive and difficult parts. Simultaneously, ensure there is no circumvention of the logical purpose behind the treaty.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

